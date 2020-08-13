Boyden Valley Winery introduces new bourbon flavors

Boyden Valley Winery is rolling out its new bourbon flavor, Vermont Ice Maple Bourbon Crème. It is a rich and smooth bourbon with cream liqueur made from Boyden’s organic wood-fired bourbon-barrel aged maple syrup. It is mixed with a five year aged bourbon and cream.

Their Vermont Ice Apple Crème is back as well. It is crafted from their own pommeau, Pomme Noir De Glace, and apple brandy made from Vermont-grown apples. It is blended with Vermont Ice Cider aged in French Oak.

Boyden Valley’s bourbon is available now on their website and at the Burlington Farmer’s Market.