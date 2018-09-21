Boyden Valley Winery & Spirits gears up for a sweet season ahead

As leaves begin to change to hues of gold, red, and brown, vineyard grapes are ripe and ready to be picked!

Local wineries are gearing up for a sweet harvest this season.

Boyden Valley Winery & Spirits in Cambridge, Vermont, gave us an inside look at their harvesting process.

All grapes – ranging from ‘Frontenac’ to ‘Marquette’ are hand-picked from the vine and pressed.

The fruit then goes into the wide variety of wines they produce and have bottled for tasting and purchase their facility.

Starting October 13th and 14th, the winery is featuring a new bottle of sparkling champagne, “Frontenac Brut Rose”.

