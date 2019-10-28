Boys and Girls Club to host free Thanksgiving Dinner

Montpelier, VT – For the 47th consecutive year, the Washington County Youth Service Bureau/Boys and Girls Club will host it’s annual free community Thanksgiving Dinner. The event will take place on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 at the Bethany Church at 115 Main Street in Montpelier, and is being supported by the Central Vermont community.

Last year, they served more approximately 360 sit-down meals along with delivering over 350 meals. Like other years, organizers say they are in need of volunteers – specifically pie bakers and turkey cookers. If you’d like to donate money or are interested in helping out, you can visit http://wcysb.org/opportunities/community-thanksgiving-dinner for more information.

This year’s sit down meal will be served between 11:30am – 2pm.