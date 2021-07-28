Boys & Girls Club hands out $100,000 in scholarships

Dozens of young people in Burlington received college scholarships Wednesday, as the Boys and Girls Club handed out $100,000 in funds. That will put at least $2,000 dollars into the hands of the nearly 50 recipients. The idea is to increase access to higher ed.

The scholarships will help offset tuition costs, either this upcoming school year or down the road. The money was donated by the Pomerleau Foundation. Leaders at the Boys and Girls Club say education is the most powerful opportunity young people can have. For many young Vermonters, they mark the first person in their family to attend college.

“They are blazing a path forward for themselves and their generation,” said Tanya Benosky, executive director of the club. “Most of us know that college is really expensive, so even though these aren’t huge amounts, it helps make it more manageable.”

This is the 8th consecutive year the boys and girls club has awarded these scholarships.