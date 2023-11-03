Burlington, VT- A Burlington man is being held without bail after he was arrested him for threatening security officers with a knife, then barricading himself inside his apartment.

Police responded to an apartment building on Church St. around 4:13 a.m. Friday. Officers say Craig Adams, 53, of Burlington, had allegedly committed the crime of aggravated assault by threatening the building’s on-site private security while they were working.

After threatening security, Adams went into his apartment on the second floor of the building and allegedly refused to listen to police orders to come out.

Members of Burlington Police’s Crisis Negotiation Unit negotiated with Adams for nearly five hours before he was safely arrested a little after 10:00 a.m. Police say that Adams resisted when officers tried to handcuff him, and he was also non-cooperative while being processed at police headquarters.

Adams will be held without bail until his arraignment. Police did not say when that arraignment is scheduled to take place.