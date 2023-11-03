Bradford, VT- Police in Bradford say they found evidence of drug dealing in a 19-year-old’s car after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop earlier this month.

A 19-year-old from Haverhill, NH was arrested by police in Bradford on Oct. 29, but his name won’t be released because he’s a youthful offender. He’s facing charges including possession and sale of marijuana, possession and sale of hallucinogenic drugs, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of other regulated drugs.

Police first encountered him on the morning of Oct. 30 when he avoided being pulled over for speeding on North Main St in Bradford. Police say he was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that had a loud exhaust and black racing stripe on the hood.

Over two weeks later on Oct. 24, Bradford police saw the same car pull into Bradford Mini Mart and identified the driver. According to a press release on the arrest, police, “observed indicators of criminal activity and the vehicle was subsequently seized.”

A search warrant was ordered, and two days later police searched the car. Officers say they found over 4 ounces of marijuana, crack cocaine, prescription pills, brass knuckles, a .40 caliber pistol with ammo, several jars of THC products and THC vape cartridges, several jars of psilocybin edibles, evidence of drug selling and several hundred dollars in cash.

The teen is expected to be in Vermont Family Court on Dec. 7, but the results of the proceedings won’t be made public due to Vermont’s youthful offender laws, which allows a State’s Attorney to hold court proceedings in the Family Division of the Superior Court for offenders between 14 and 22 years of age.