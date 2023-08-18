Brattleboro, VT – A Brattleboro man had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found earlier this month.

Matthew Dulmaine 25, is accused of killing 59-year-old Timothy P. Barbour.

The Brattleboro Fire Department found Barbour’s body down an embankment near a popular ski jump on August 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy results later determined Barbour’s death was a homicide.

Brattleboro’s Police Chief, Norma Hardy, released this statement about the investigation:

“I could not be prouder of our Criminal Investigation Division. Their dedication to this case is evident in the quality of their investigation, and their perseverance in the investigation has provided a swift result for the family and the community.”

Dulmaine is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.