Brattleboro officials vote to require masks in public indoor spaces

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Officials in the town of Brattleboro have adopted a resolution requiring that masks again be worn in the town’s public indoor spaces.

The select board voted 4-1 Tuesday in favor of the resolution, which must be approved by Vermont’s health commissioner.

The board also unanimously approved a separate resolution encouraging mask wearing and vaccinations against COVID-19, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

Earlier this summer, the board had voted to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated people in indoor spaces.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should wear masks indoors in public in areas with “substantial” or “high” levels of transmission of the coronavirus. Last week, Windham County was considered to have “substantial” levels of community transmission but that dropped to “moderate” levels just before Tuesday’s meeting, according to the CDC.

“It’s not just going to go away,” board member Jessica Gelter said of the virus. “I know that a mandate by the town when unenforced may feel useless to some folks but I think it’s the strongest statement that we can make that we want people to pay attention to these guidelines coming from the CDC, guidelines coming from science.”

