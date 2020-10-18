Breaking: Fatality in Port Henry, NY structure fire, Crews still investigating

Firefighters say one person, and a dog, are dead after a fire in Port Henry, NY that started late Saturday night.

Officials say multiple departments battled the Main Street structure fire early into Sunday morning. It happened at 4326 Main Street, better known as “The Aubochon Block”.

Port Henry Fire Chief, James Hughes, says the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Hughes says most of the damage is in one apartment on the building’s second-floor, but the fire did burn through the ceiling, into a third floor apartment, as well.

No word yet on how much that damage will cost.