Breaking: Multiple crews respond to a fire at Pearl Street Beverage

Firefighters in Burlington say the three alarm fire started around 2:15 this morning with big smoke pouring from the building.

Fire chief, Steven Locke, says the fire is contained, but many were called to the scene:

“This fire has gone to a third alarm, so it’s recalled all off-duty folks… and we have several mutual aid neighboring communities providing either coverage or support here on scene.”

Firefighters say there are no injuries so far. They are still investigating the cause of the fire.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.