Derby Line, Vermont – Vermont State Police says one person is under arrest after it responded to an incident on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line. It’s not clear what is happening at the scene. State Police says there is a law enforcement presence and it is urging people to avoid the area. Orleans County Police, Fire & EMS says Caswell Avenue is closed to all traffic.

Images posted to social media show a large response at a building. State and local police units responded along with members of the Border Patrol.

Derby Elementary ordered a lockout, meaning no one was able to leave or enter the building. The lockout was lifted before noon. Afternoon Pre-K is canceled at the school.

