Breaking: Electrical spark at Williston commercial building, one confirmed injury

UPDATE 11:52am: We are now learning from the Williston Fire Chief that the previously stated explosion was actually an electrical spark.

The spark caused a fire and workers at Rhino Foods Services put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

One person, identified as a male, was transported to UVM Medical Center with burns to their hands. There is no threat to the public, and workers will be back in the building once fire crews depart the locations.

Williston Fire PIO took to Twitter Friday morning to announce an explosion has taken place at a commercial building off Boyer Circle.

The public information officer says Williston Fire is responding. No mutual aid has been requested, but one person is hurt.

