Did you feel that? A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rocked areas near Chateaugay, N.Y. early Monday morning.

The quake occurred near Churubusco, Earlville, Clinton Mills, and Burke Center, and 16km south of Ormstown, Quebec.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was just 3 miles below the surface of the earth.



USGS received reports of light shaking as far south as Lake Placid.