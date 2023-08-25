Good Friday morning, friends! It’s a damp and breezy start to the day as a new system continues to throw some rain our way for the end of the week. Scattered showers and wet roadways are likely this morning with temps in the 60s.

We’ll get back into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon as showers thin out. South winds will occasionally gust up to 25 mph before settling down toward the evening commute. Overnight, a few sprinkles remain as lows drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday, a cold front enters from the northwest and a coastal low starts to zip to the north along the eastern seaboard. The combination of these weather systems will result in a somewhat soggy and stormy start to the weekend. Scattered showers, downpours, and a stray strong storm are likely through Saturday afternoon before heading into a quieter Sunday. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s all weekend.

As far as rainfall totals, we’re looking at an additional 0.25″ to 1″ through Saturday afternoon. It’s a rain that our waterways should be able to handle without experiencing any flooding. Nevertheless, be sure to drive safe as there may be some ponding and puddling from time to time.