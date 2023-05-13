Winds really started to pick up Saturday afternoon and they will likely remain a bit blustery through late this evening. Nevertheless, settling winds and clear skies late tonight will mean frost could become possible near the St. Lawrence River Valley and through central/northern Vermont. Be mindful of sensitive vegetation tonight and bring in/cover up fresh blooms as temps will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be a gorgeous looking day, but it will be a bit chilly. Highs will manage the low 60s early in the day, but will fall back into the mid 50s by sunset. Northwest winds gusting up to 20 mph will help to keep us on the cooler side of things to wrap up the weekend. A few more clouds filter in Sunday night leading to lows in the 40s by daybreak Monday.

Monday will feature an approaching cold front from the northwest. Highs will top out in the low 70s as clouds continue to increase through the afternoon. That boundary will officially arrive Tuesday with isolated, light rain showers becoming likely.