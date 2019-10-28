Brookfield republican announces candidacy for governor

MONTPELIER, Vt.- John Klar was greeted by a few dozen supporters on the Statehouse steps where he announced his bid for governor Monday.

“The government has grown like a bloated tick off the blood of working Vermonters,” he said. “It’s time to pop it.”

Klar says he will run as a republican and is promising to reverse “swollen tax and regulatory burden” in Vermont. A top priority for Klar would be addressing the state’s multi-billion-dollar pension deficit.

“The state couldn’t issue bonds for that amount of money,” he said. “It couldn’t legally do it, so it just promised more than it delivered.”

A Vermont farmer for more than 20 years, Klar says “farmers get hard work done”, like addressing the opioid crisis.

“Rather than just deal with people one on one, I want to do more to help everyone and get more people involved,” he said. “We cannot wait for government to solve that problem.”

Klar says he’d also work to repeal and replace Vermont’s controversial school consolidation law, Act 46.

“We owe it to our teachers, our students and to each other as neighbors and fellow Vermonters to not find the things that divide us,” he said.

Klar wasted no time taking swipes at Governor Phil Scott, who he voted for twice.

“He cannot be trusted to keep his word. He’s now more than a lame duck because he can’t override a veto,” he said. “We’ve lost our party, we’ve retaken our party.”

Scott survived a primary challenge by Keith Stern in 2018 and beat out Christine Hallquist in the general election. Now halfway through his second-term, Scott has yet to announce his plans for 2020.

“Any decision will come after the legislative session,” said Scott during a June press conference. “I think it’s just way too early.”

Klar says next year’s election is not about him, Scott or what’s happening nationally; it’s about the issues.

“It terrifies me that our entire nation and our whole state is going to decide all of these issues and let the tick belly grow because of Donald Trump,” he said.

Klar said he did not vote for President Trump, but said “no comment” when asked by reporters whether he supported him now.

Former education secretary Rebecca Holcombe is running as a democrat.

The party’s spokesperson, Christopher Di Mezzo attended Klar’s announcement Monday.

“Mr. Klar and his divisive, close-minded, and downright disgusting rhetoric has no place in our public discourse,” he said. “His voice is not one to be celebrated, rather, his place in our politics should be scrutinized from every angle.”