SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In early September, Bruce Springsteen announced that he would be postponing all of his September concerts, starting with his show scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Now, Springsteen has announced he is postponing all remaining 2023 tour dates with The E Street Band until 2024 out of an abundance of caution for his peptic ulcer disease, even though doctors said it was easily treated.

Springsteen announced on X, formally known as Twitter, in early September that he was being treated for symptoms of Peptic Ulcer Disease, and his medical advisors decided he should postpone his September concerts.

On X, Springsteen’s team wrote:

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

According to the tweet, already-postponed concerts and rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows will be announced next week. All shows will take place at their originally scheduled venues.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year,” said Springsteen.

When those new dates are announced, ticketholders who cannot attend on the new date but purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies will have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.