Burlington, VT- A Burlington teen accused of shooting and killing another teen in Bristol last week is not being allowed back to school due to safety concerns.

In a community update Friday, Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan said the student, Hussein Mohamed, 14, won’t be allowed back to school because the district can’t safely offer the proper educational services needed.

“I want you to know that we take student safety very seriously and we have been working closely with mental health providers and the family to ensure the student and our entire educational community is safe,” Flanagan wrote,. “Part of this work is to ensure the student is receiving the appropriate educational services and care, which we cannot offer safely at their former school at this time.”

Mohamed was released on conditions last Wednesday after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in connection to the death of Madden Gouveia, 14, of Shelburne. The judge ordered Mohamed to maintain a 24-hour curfew with exceptions for court hearings, medical appointments, and school.

Ultimately, however, it was left to the school district whether Mohamed would be allowed back on campus.

“With that in mind, we will continue to work closely with this student and family to ensure that we can continue to offer alternative educational services in the safest way possible,” Flanagan wrote.

According to an affidavit released last Tuesday, Mohamed and Gouveia were sitting in a vehicle parked outside a home on North Street in Bristol around 7:20 p.m. the night of Oct. 10. The boys were with at least two other people in the car, including an 18-year-old man.

Gouveia had brought a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun with him and was passing it around to the others, with some of them doing things like waving the gun around or loading and unloading it. Mohamed was holding the gun when it fired, striking Gouveia in the back.

According to the affidavit, the 18-year-old told police that Mohamed said to Gouveia, “I didn’t mean to shoot you.”

The affidavit says the 18-year-old removed Gouveia from the vehicle and placed him on the ground. A neighbor came out and performed CPR before officers arrived and continued to treat Gouveia until he was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mohamed’s next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 27.