The Burlington International Airport is in need of TSA workers. The Transportation Security Administration held a recruiting event in South Burlington on Saturday, September 17 in an effort to hire more transportation security officers at the airport.

Attendees were given presentations on the roles available and some even participated on on-the site interviews.

“As with most places right now, we are a little short staffed so we’re always looking to fill positions,” says Human Resource Specialist of TSA Vermont James Muir.

TSA Officials say they want to double the number of new employees that they’re on-boarding bi-monthly. Officials say recruiting events like these can accelerate the typical long application process.

“So it normally takes a couple of months to get all of that done,” Muir says. “This opportunity [gets] it all done in one day.”

One of these ways includes hosting on-the site interviews. One applicant drove to South Burlington from Grandville, New York.

“Well, I have a friend who asked me [if I’d] ever want to work in the airport,” says Connie Steves. “And I said yeah, that would be awesome.”

60-year-old Steves says she’s intrigued with the retirement benefits.

“My mother was very sick, and I had to work and care for her”, Steves says. “And I depleted my 401k and I’m at the late stage of the game where I must build up security.”

Jesse Feiner began working for the TSA at BTV in 2019.

“Corrections is a very difficult line of work,” says the Master Security Training Instructor. “It’s very depressing and very dark. So I knew I needed to get somewhere where I still had that security background and the law enforcement potential but something a little more light.”

Feiner has found that light as an instructor for the TSA.

“For example, yesterday I had an officer who took a test and after they passed it, gave me a hug and was like you’re my favorite instructor,” Feiner says. “It’s so easy to learn from you. And it made me feel good. I’m like I’m meant to do this.”

He hopes to train more workers in the future.

“You have the perfect balance between being security but also being customer service,” Feiner says. “We have a job to do, we’re trying to protect everybody while they’re going on their plane whether it’s vacation, health events, whatever it is, wherever you’re going to go, we’ll protect you. But we also get to interact with people. We get to be nice to them, talk with them, joke around with them, have a good time. So, it’s that really nice balance of getting to work with people but also being able to do a higher calling and protect the nation.”

TSA Officials say they plan on hosting more recruiting events like the ones at the Delta Hotel Marriott in the future.