An expanding airline added Burlington international airport to its list of new destinations. Sun Country Airlines now connects Burlington to Minneapolis with non- stop flights, two days a week. The airline announced 11 new non-stop routes, and welcomed seven new airports to its network.

Acting director of aviation Nic Longo says the addition of sun country is helping to bring in a record number of flyers through b-t-v this summer. “there really is more happening at Burlington airport as well- each one of our airline partners is expanding this summer- we’re at a 12 year high for number of seats departing Burlington international airport indicative of a very very successful summer happening right now “

The flights are available on Sundays and Thursdays. You can book a flight right now, with one-way tickets starting at under 100 dollars.