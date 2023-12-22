South Burlington, VT- Hundreds of millions of Americans are expected to hit the roads and skies ahead of the holiday season, and airport officials at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport have been preparing for the travel rush.

AAA is projecting this year to be the second busiest travel season since they began making predictions in 2000. Nic Longo, aviation director at BTV, says they were expecting Thursday to be the busiest traveling day of the 2023 holiday season. The airport typically sees around 4,000 passengers a day but says those numbers will likely be much higher.

Longo says the peak traveling times are a few days before Christmas and the New Year. “Expecting a busy day next week as well and certainly into the new Year and it takes a team but a lot of smiles and happy folks,” said Longo, “From all of us here at Leahy BTV, we just want to wish everybody happy holidays.”

Navigating busy airports around the country was worth it for travelers heading home to be with family. Kurt Huthes, who was visiting his daughter in Texas, said, “We kind of go with the flow and when things happen and we get delayed, we get delayed and you can’t control some things so we just go with it.”

Airport officials suggest getting to BTV around two hours before your flight.