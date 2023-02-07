WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) — Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Tops shooting survivor Zaire Goodman will be Senator Chuck Schumer’s guest at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Along with other families, Everhart gave testimony to Congress in June 2022 and helped ensure the passing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, one of the most significant gun safety bills in the last 30 years.

Schumer in a statement said that Everhart has been an “incredible force for improving the lives” of western New Yorkers.

“There is no one who embodies ‘Buffalo Strong’ more than Zeneta,” Schumer’s statement said. “The bipartisan gun safety legislation we passed this past year would not be possible without the strength and resiliency from people like Zeneta, and the survivors of gun violence — families and advocates who turned their grief into powerful action and broke decades of congressional gridlock to finally pass commonsense gun safety laws. “Zeneta represents the best of the City of Good Neighbors and I am honored that she will join me at the State of the Union.”

Everhart was born and raised in Buffalo and is a graduate of Kensington High School, Villa Maria College and Canisius College, and she has had a long history of advocacy. Along with her son, she started Zeneta and Zaire’s Book Club, a collection of children’s books about Black history and featuring Black characters, with the goal of distributing them to local schools and libraries.

In only a few months, they have collected over 17,000 books.

She also founded the Single Moms Club of Buffalo in 2018, which works to provide important information to local moms on community resources and help engage with elected officials and government agencies.