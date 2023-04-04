The Burlington International Airport will now be forever connected to former longtime Senator Patrick Leahy, as it will now be coined the ‘Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport’. The news was announced on Monday night during Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s State of the City address.

The former senator said in a statement tonight that “the airport is a vital element of Vermont’s infrastructure, of our economy, and of our tourism industry. Marcelle and I feel such pride in the airport on our countless trips. Improvements at our airport have always been a high priority for me in my work on the appropriations committee, and I am gratified that the airport where I took my first flight as a teenager is now well-positioned for Vermont’s future.”

There is no timetable for when the renaming will take place, but the senator’s wife, Marcelle, said it is a great honor for the Leahy family.

“Patrick always strived to bring Vermont values to Washington on issues of importance to Burlington, Vermont, to our nation and to the rest of the world,” she said. “Is journey to those values always began with his flight out of Burlington.”

President Joe Biden and Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent congratulatory videos to Senator Leahy thanking him for his 48 years of work in Washington.