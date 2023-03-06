South Burlington

South Burlington’s residents will head to the polls Tuesday to decide on a slight increase in their city and school budgets, but depending on a separate bond vote, students could be taking classes outside of school.

The city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget is $55.2 million, with $19.3 million being raised by local property taxes. That is a 7% increase from 2023.

Jessie Baker, South Burlington’s city manager, says it’s to account for the effects of inflation.

“There are some things built into this budget that will have an impact on next year’s budget as well to smooth out that increase,” Baker said.

Also on the ballot is the school district’s budget. The large majority of the over $62 million would go towards staff salaries and benefits. With less federal funding coming to the city, the district is looking to cut over 20 staff positions that helped accommodate pandemic-related needs, according to superintendent Violet Nichols.

“In year one it looked like things like PPE…social distancing, health measures, virtual teachers,” Nichols said. “Then it shifted to more social, emotional and academic support related.”

Nichols also said come 2026, the district predicts there will be over 50 more students between Rick Marcotte and Orchard Elementary Schools – which are already over-enrolled.

To help with the issue, South Burlington voters will also vote on a $14.5 million bond for the school district, with six million going towards zero energy modular classrooms or ‘ZEMS’. Each ZEM is four classrooms, and the city’s impact fees will cover over 90% of the six million.

“There’s some cost savings that we will recognize – about 45,000 a month – with the elimination of the trailer rentals at both central and orchard schools which are being used for staff not students,” Nichols said.

The rest of the bond – over $8 million – will go towards roofing at the district’s middle school, HVAC and plumbing repair and other facility improvements.

A couple of city bond questions are also on the ballot. They asks voters to approve $33.8 million to finance capital improvements and upgrades to the bartlett bay wastewater treatment facility, and another $15 million bond would refurbish parts of the city center tax increment financing district.

Burlington

In Burlington – eight questions will appear on the town meeting day ballot – with two that would address police oversight and the city’s carbon pollution.

Voters will decide on whether they want to implement a Community Control Board, which would allow add a layer of police supervision, and could allow for some department members to be dismissed.

Community and labor leaders joined Mayor Miro Weinberger’s push against the board last month, and Democratic councilors passed a resolution urging Burlingtonians to vote against the board and allow for more discussion to find alternatives.

“There are some communities that have an independent monitor that they hire, there are some communities that offer boards more control over the hiring of their police chief…no other board in the country goes as far as the board that is being proposed here in Burlington,” said Councilor Ben Traverse, D-Ward 5.

However, Progressives say the checks and balances will prove to be good for the city.

“Best practices are not necessarily the thing we need to import to make ourselves safer,” said Councilor Gene Bergman, P-Ward 2. “It is not a unique experiment. It is looking at what we need and then building it.”

ALSO, on the ballot — a carbon impact fee that would help in Burlington’s effort to become a net-zero city. It would tax property owners of newly constructed buildings that install fossil fuel thermal energy systems, rather than renewable energy systems. Existing buildings would need to use renewable heating or water heating systems to replace older systems. Developers who can’t follow these requirments would need to pay the fee.

Weinberger said the proceeds from the fees would go towards clean heating technology for low-income residents, the electrification of city fleets, and towards existing building payers who submit a plan to reduce emission.

“It says okay in those situations where it’s dramatically more expensive to use electric technology, you can use the conventional system to pay a more modest fee which will have other environmental benefits,” said Weinberger. “There are places that just ban fossil fuel infrastructure outright. I think this is the more pragmatic way than the other extreme policies.”

Among the other questions on Tuesday’s ballot is a new district map configuration and the implementation of ranked choice voting in mayoral elections.