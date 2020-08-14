Burlington announces completion of Roundhouse Park

Burlington is not ready to give up summer.

Roundhouse Park officially opened to the public but it’s only the beginning.

“This is the largest parks project in the city’s history,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The bike path is being paid for by the Sustainable Infrastructure Bond, which Queen City voters approved in 2016.

“We are now on track to complete all of the bike path from here to Oakledge Park by the end of the calendar year,” said Weinberger.

But the current path, which extends from Roundhouse Park to Perkins Pier, would not have been possible without John Bossange, Chair and Founding Member of the Parks Foundation of Burlington.

“Nothing defines the beauty and the heart of Burlington more than this bike path,” said Bossange.

Along with the grounds team, Bossange led and implemented the project in memory of his late wife, who enjoyed the path with him for nearly 30 years.

Benches and beautiful views line the trail, and Parks, Rec, and Waterfront Director Cindi Wight says it’s an essential site.

“Our seniors are out, runners, and dog walkers…everybody’s out using the path. it’s very much a community path but it’s also an economic for our community,” said Wight.

One local woman loves how Burlington is improving its bike accessibility.

“I hope we keep building on that and getting people more and more comfortable being on bikes throughout the city,” said Burlington resident Katharine Montstream.

A reminder that the path is still closed to the south of Roadhouse Park as work continues on the Barge Canal Section. Still, the city urges Vermonters to check out the completed path.

