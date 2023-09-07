Vermont State Police have joined the ongoing search for a Burlington armed robbery suspect who has used a range of means to avoid capture.

Troopers asked people in Fairfax and Cambridge to keep their vehicles and homes locked on Wednesday on reports that Eric Edson, 52, of Burlington was in the area.

Edson is a suspect in an armed robbery of a Burlington store on August 24.

On Wednesday, Edson was spotted approaching the door of a home on Goose Pond Road in Fairfax and driving a stolen dump truck. He reportedly abandoned the dump truck and was last seen driving a John Deere tractor in the Fairfax area. The dump truck has been recovered. Last week, Edson was spotted in a parked car and when he was approached by police, he allegedly assaulted two officers and stole a bicycle to escape. Several witnesses told police Edson was armed.

Edson made it to Appletree Bay, where police said he then stole a sailboat. When the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted the boat, Edson allegedly ran aground at Rock Point, where investigators say he spent the night in a wooded area on the cliff.

State police ask anyone who may know where Edson is — or who experienced a theft in Fairfax or Cambridge on Wednesday — to call the Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 or the St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.