Burlington bar requires COVID-19 vaccine proof for entry

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Burlington bar is now requiring that all patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

In a social media post Sunday, Three Needs Taproom in Vermont’s largest city announced the move due to rising concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19. The post says they hope the move will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the re-closure of bars and restaurants. There are now six Vermont counties considered to have either “substantial” or “high” transmission of COVID-19, including Chittenden County.

On Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger recommended mask-wearing in public indoor spaces regardless of one’s vaccination status.