Burlington bar requires COVID-19 vaccine proof for entry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Burlington bar is now requiring that all patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
In a social media post Sunday, Three Needs Taproom in Vermont’s largest city announced the move due to rising concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19. The post says they hope the move will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the re-closure of bars and restaurants. There are now six Vermont counties considered to have either “substantial” or “high” transmission of COVID-19, including Chittenden County.
On Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger recommended mask-wearing in public indoor spaces regardless of one’s vaccination status.