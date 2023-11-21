Burlington, VT- Two downtown Burlington store owners are devastated after their business was robbed twice in one weekend.

Mark Miller and his fiance Sarah Steward own the Banana Stand, a lifestyle apparel brand located on Main St.

With the holidays quickly approaching, businesses across the country are getting ready for a rush of holiday spending, something many have come to rely on in order to survive. But, for Miller and Steward, they’ll be spending the next few weeks grappling with the loss of tens of thousands of dollars worth of inventory and property damage.

Miller said it was a shocking scene, saying, “Definitely tens of thousands of dollars, plus damage, plus loss of time, stuff you just can’t get back.”

The first incident occurred when someone broke through the back door, stealing a large amount of inventory from the vintage section in the back of the store.

Sadly, it didn’t end there, Steward said, “The second night the same individual came back with another person. When they couldn’t get through the way they did on Saturday they tried a different way and took even more inventory.”

These incidents come at a crucial time for businesses across the country. Holiday shoppers are gearing up, and with black Friday only three days away, Miller and Steward say it makes the situation that much more devastating.

Steward said, “Mark and I look forward to black Friday every year because we get to see so many of our customers purchase something they’ve been eyeing and love, so this year is a little different because we don’t even know what inventory we have.”

Aside from these instances, Miller and Steward say they haven’t experienced a situation even remotely similar in their almost three years of business.

Although the incident was jarring, they realize they’re not alone. Steward said, “Obviously the state of Burlington right now is a touchy subject, there’s a lot of business owners and just individuals that live here that are experiencing bad situations every single day.”

As Miller and Steward work to rebuild and reopen their store, they’ve created a GoFundMe where community members can offer their support. Miller says they’ve raised almost $6,000 in the past two days.

Miller and Steward are working with the Burlington Police Dept., and an investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

“We’re not going anywhere, you know,” Miller said, “This is just a temporary thing that I think brings us down but we know we have the community behind us that’s going to bring us back up.”