Burlington businesses respond to recent violence with new Safety Escort Program

Burlington businesses are taking safety into their own hands due to recent, violent acts in downtown Burlington. Employees will have access to a new safety service called the “Safety Escort Program.”

“I’m a woman leader, I felt like I had to do something,” said Burlington Business Association (BBA) President Kelly Devine.

In a single week, Burlington Police officers responded to anything from disorderly conduct to an assault with brass knuckles. On Tuesday, a downtown Burlington business experienced a burglary and vandalism. Now, employees will able to call or text someone to safely escort them home or to their car.

Devine says many employees, especially women, have felt uncomfortable leaving work at night.

“You know, that’s not who we are as Burlington and that’s not okay with to allow that to continue,” said Devine.

She says a Safety Escort Program was originally offered through the Burlington Police Department for years. But, critical staffing shortages have make it difficult for them to provide this service. In a phone interview with Acting Police Chief Jon Murad, he said only 4 officers were on call Wednesday for the entire city of Burlington.

One time, I was closing and I left through the back parking lot and there were three guys sitting on the wall and they said, ‘hey, baby, what’s your name?’ You know, all the things that they do. And then got really annoyed and angry when I didn’t respond,” said Anya Stampul, a full-time employee at Homeport on Church Street.

Stampul isn’t alone. In fact, in a Downtown Safety Survey conducted in 2021, more than 50 percent of respondents say they feel unsafe or very unsafe at night. More than 60 percent says they regularly talk about their safety concerns with their staff. And, more than 50 percent have mentioned experiencing crime or harassment first hand.

“It’s not fun, and I think it’s really good to have a program in place that’s going to hopefully help people feel more comfortable,” said Stampul.

The BBA plans to hire a private security company for this program. The goal is to have someone arrive within 15 minutes via call or text.

“We’ve always told our staff, you know don’t leave the place alone whether it’s day or night or, you know, always have a buddy to walk with you or carry pepper spray with you, just always be on alert,” restaurant owner Kristin Halvorson.

Halvorson has been running Halvorson’s Upstreet Cafe on Church Street for more than 40 years, and says she highly welcomes this service. The BBA plans to launch this service in the coming weeks to ensure the safety all church street employees.

“Burlington’s downtown is like our community living room and we should have a level of behavior that certainly makes most people feel relatively safe and not subject to harassment,” said Devine.