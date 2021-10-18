Burlington businesses urge city leaders to protect Church Street employees against violent, problematic behavior

Burlington businesses are trying to call an end to problematic behavior downtown.

A letter signed by 17 Burlington restaurants cite sexual harassment and physical assault as a major problem among Church Street employees and business owners before, during, and after work.

“Downtown employees make Burlington possible, yet they do not feel safe,” the letter said. “They stock the shelves, sell the shirts, and cook the food. Can the city please step up and offer them safer experience?”

Kelly Devine, executive director of the Burlington Business Association, says violent behavior led to the creation of the Safety Escort Program. For eight weeks over the summer, it helped employees and those who felt unsafe walk their homes or cars safely. Devine says she is looking to expand it.

“We’re putting together a proposal now. The idea would be people could call for a buddy to walk to home. There would be a security presence on the street to call BPD, if necessary. Maybe deescalate situations and provide any support for people who are visiting downtown,” said Devine.

She says the city can’t fund the whole program, but can provide some financial assistance for it. She’s looking to have the program available earlier in the day as opposed to its original hours: 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Devine wants the program to run sometime in the afternoon to midnight.

“Because this is such a mission-critical item, we need to raise money quickly and one of the ways you can do that is through private donations,” said Devine.

She and the Mayor agree the issue of safety in the Queen City stems from an understaffed police department.

“I’ve been calling for a department between 85-90 officers for over a year,” said Mayor Weinberger. “The trouble that we’re in right now is as a result of the council’s decision a year ago to change decades of policies and drop the size of our police department by 30 percent.”

Weinberger says the Functional and Operational Assessment supports the need for more Burlington police officers. For a fourth time, he plans to ask the City Council Monday night to raise the cap. He says there are 74 BPD officers, including eight who only work at the Burlington International Airport. Because this leaves only 66 officers available, he says he hopes to raise this number to 80 for a total of 88 BPD officers.

“We’re seeing, at times, serious crimes at levels that is very different than what we’ve experienced in the past, which is not something Burlingtonians should expect and have to endure,” said Weinberger.

Despite several requests for an interview, the businesses who signed the letter were not available to comment. Tierney Munger, co-owner of Muddy Waters Café in downtown Burlington, says while her staff hasn’t felt unsafe, the city should work to address some of the broader issues.

“I think it leads to a much bigger conversation about the houseless population and how we can support people who don’t have consistent housing, addiction, people who struggle so that we can make it safer for everyone,” said Munger.