Burlington businesses welcome new mask mandate

In effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, signs requiring masks will come back to the Queen City Friday, December 3.

Despite hearing from plenty of people opposed to mandatory masks Wednesday night, Burlington city council unanimously approved a new mask mandate. The guidance applies to all Burlington businesses and organizations. According to the Mayor’s office, Queen City bars, restaurants, gyms and places of worship will need to require proof of vaccination.

“I know one of the data that influenced the council was reports from the University of Vermont Medical Center that are having a problem with the availability of ICU beds. That’s always been a very significant concern with this virus,” said Kelly Devine, Executive Director of the Burlington Business Association.

One Church Street business welcomes the new mandate.

“I say it’s a good idea. We’ve been doing it in the store for a while now, even since it was lifted. Let me put it this way, it can’t hurt and it might help,” said Jason Everette, who works at the Vermont Flannel Company.

Mathew Walters, co-owner of The Archives in downtown Burlington says he appreciates the city implementing a mask mandate.

“One of the problems we dealt with last year was that bars were considered the same thing. So I’m really happy that the mayor and the council acknowledged that we are different and to put a mask mandate on us would have really hurt us,” said Walters.

According to the Vermont Leagues of Cities and Towns, Burlington is one of four cities with a mask mandate. The state’s third largest city Rutland will take up the issue next week, but Mayor Dave Allaire is against the idea.

“I continue to be non supportive of a mask mandate for several reasons. One being that it’s unenforceable. And second, seeing a fellow community put in a mask mandate just recently, it was very plain to see that folks who are masked, are going to remain masked. Those who do not believe in masking will remain unmasked,” said Allaire.

But in Burlington, people say they’ll embrace the new guidance.

“I am absolutely in favor of doing what’s best for the community and for the people that I live around so I will absolutely wear a mask,” said Burlington resident Siera Barton.

On Friday, the city will provide businesses with updated mask signs at the clerk treasures office at City Hall. According to the Mayor’s Office, the mandate will be enforced by Burlington Police. Failure to comply is considered a criminal defense and store owners will face escalating fines.