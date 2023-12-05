Burlington, VT – The Queen City will be holding two public safety community forums in the coming days to address the issues around drug trafficking, substance use, and gun and property crime.

Each forum will have panelists presenting information on what the state, state, and federal level is doing to combat this ongoing situation. Participants can submit advance questions using this link.

In 2023, Burlington’s City Council passed a resolution declaring the increase in substance use as a public health crisis and drug usage to be Burlington’s top health and safety priority. The forums, which are below, were called for within the resolution.

FORUM #1:

The first forum is on drug trafficking and gun crime. It will be on December 14 at the Contois Auditorium in City Hall and start at 6:00 p.m.

Speakers include Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad and Lieutenant Mike Beliveau. Also speaking will be US attorney Nikolo Kerest and Special Agent Alex Schmidt from the ATF.

FORUM #2:

The second forum will take place five days later, on December 19.

The location and start time are the same as forum #1.

Speakers for this forum are Jess Kirby of Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform and Dr. Mark Levine, the current Commissioner of Vermont’s Department of Health. Mayor Miro Weinberger will also speak at the forum, as well as State’s Attorney Sarah George and Rachel Jolly of the Community Justice Center.