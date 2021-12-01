Burlington City Council passes local indoor mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. – On Wednesday, Burlington City Council passed a local mask mandate in a special meeting called by Mayor Miro Weinberger.

“We are in a moment where the virus is still creating challenges that warrant action,” Weinberger said. “We see those challenges in the hospital, we see them in our schools, we see them in the general rising level of transmission.”

The mandate exempts businesses with a vaccine requirement for employees and customers, which Weinberger hopes will increase vaccination rates in Chittenden County. As of Wednesday, 25 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at UVM Medical Center, and 7 people were in intensive care.

According to the CDC, unvaccinated individuals are currently 5 times more likely to be infected, and 13 times more likely to die.

Those against the mask mandate spoke out at the meetings’ public forum, with one speaker voicing concern for businesses.

“Over the last 18 to 20 months, we have seen that mask mandates harm businesses and result in more people shopping at online retailers.”

Meanwhile, others voiced concern about the fines one could face if they don’t comply.

“The likelihood of people who are cited for this having either issues with alcohol or drugs or mental health issues and fail to comply simply because they have behavioral problems unrelated to COVID is very high.”

During the meeting, there were a handful of instances where the crowd of anti-mandate onlookers interrupted councilors as they discussed the resolution.

At one point, Councilor Joan Shannon questioned whether a civil discussion would be able to materialize in that environment.

“I don’t know how we do that with members of the public interrupting us and yelling at us all night long,” Councilor Shannon said.

“I certainly would’ve been open to hearing real concerns, but the screams at me did not sound like real concerns,” added Councilor Zoraya Hightower.

Those discussions would resume, and when councilors spoke uninterrupted, they returned focus to the situation at hand.

“We have a very fragile system right now,” said Councilor Chip Mason. “Just today, the hospital announced its shutting down its ICU other than cancer patients and the most intensive. From my perspective, to ignore pleas like that, it’s not responsible.”

The mandate begins December 3. Exceptions include businesses with a vaccine mandate, schools (which are controlled by school districts), places of worship, anyone under 2, anyone with a medical condition that is complicated or irritated by a facial covering, and anyone with difficulty breathing.

The mandate will be reviewed every 30 days for reconsideration, and could be rescinded or extended.