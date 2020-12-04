Burlington City Council President Max Tracy wins Progressive nomination for mayor

BURLINGTON, Vt. – City Council President Max Tracy has won the Progressive nomination for Mayor of Burlington, according to Joshua Wronski, Executive Director of the Vermont Progressive Party.

A record 1,420 Burlington residents voted in the party’s caucus, with 787 voting for Tracy and 631 voting for City Councilor Brian Pine.

“I am humbled to accept the Progressive nomination for Mayor of Burlington,” said Tracy. “This campaign was about a movement of people in Burlington coming together to say ‘we deserve this’ to a vision of a City that put the needs of neighbors above those of the already powerful. Councilor Pine and his team are exceptional, and their campaign demanded that ours reach new heights in order to achieve this win. Now, we move forward together to win this election and create the City we deserve and desperately need.”

Pine offered his congratulations to Tracy and his campaign.

“First I want to thank our supporters and our team for running an incredible issue-based campaign,” Pine said. “We brought so many new people into the process and for that we should be proud. I just spoke with Max and congratulated him on his victory and will lend my support to his campaign.”

Tracy will face off against incumbent Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger on Town Meeting Day.

The Democratic caucus takes place on Sunday, December 6.

On Saturday, December 5, the Progressive Party will hold a virtual rally on Facebook Live to formally launch Tracy’s general election campaign.