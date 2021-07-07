Burlington City Council President: “We need to know what’s going on with our city department heads”

The investigation into the Aviation Director at Burlington International Airport continues. Gene Richards was placed on administrative leave, with pay, June 30 after a personnel complaint was filed against him.

In a statement, Mayor Miro Weinberger’s spokesperson wrote in statement via email: “An official investigation was initiated immediately.”

But some leaders say it appeared they were left in the dark for days.

“We need to know what’s going on with our city departments,” said City Council President Max Tracy.

He says the council members are in regular contact with city department heads. But he didn’t receive formal notice from city leadership about the investigation. Instead, he heard about it from a city staff member Monday, July 5, before getting it confirmed by the city’s human resources office.

Tracy says if he had not done that, it’s likely he would not have known about Richards for two weeks.

“It’s, altogether, unclear at this point whether I had not reached out they would have let us know that Director Richards was on leave prior to the publication of that Seven Days article,” said Tracy.

Seven Days published the story on Tuesday afternoon. Airport Commission Chair Jeff Munger and member bill Keogh said they got a call from Acting Director Nic Longo only two hours before the article was published.

Neither Mayor Weinberger nor Longo was available to comment Wednesday and automated reply to emails sent to Richards’ BTV email account has changed. Initially, it read: “I will be out of office 7/1-7/6 and will not be available via phone or email.” On July 7, it said, “Gene Richards is not currently available via phone or email.”

Tracy says he had a good relationship with Richards.

“I have worked with gene on various airport projects, and I’ve had a generally positive working relationship with him,” said Tracy.

After Richards was interim airport director for a year, the city council approved him as permanent director in 2013.

“I think that the council needs to be treated as an equal partner in this, and in order to fully collaborate with the administration, we need to have information in a timely manner,” said Tracy.

On Monday, July 12, the Burlington City Council will be briefed on the investigation in an executive session. Deputy Director of Aviation Nic Longo will serve as interim director while Richards is on leave.