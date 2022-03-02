BURLINGTON, Vt. – There will be a recount in the race for Burlington’s Ward 7 seat on the city council.

As it stands, incumbent Ali Dieng (I) came away with a razor-thin victory over Aleczander Stith (D):

According to the Burlington City Clerk’s office, Stith requested the recount. It will take place on Monday.

Both Dieng and Stith were contacted for comment, but declined an interview.

Last night, Mayor Miro Weinberger gave his thoughts on the city council elections.

“To me, I see a clear message from voters of concern about the direction of the city council, a desire for a change in direction,” Mayor Weinberger said. “I certainly hope coming out of this we will have less of the polarizing debates we’ve seen over the last couple of years, particularly in public safety.”