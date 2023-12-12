Burlington, VT- Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors expressed their frustrations with the Burlington City Council Monday night after the council rejected a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The final tally on the ceasefire vote was 6 votes in favor and 6 against. All Progressive city councilors voted in favor, and all but one Democrat voted against the resolution.

The council was forced to adjourn during the protest but reconvened roughly half an hour later to finish their meeting. Before the ceasefire vote happened, many of the protestors held a demonstration outside of the city hall and then came inside to speak during the public comment period.

It took nearly three hours to get through to everyone who wanted to speak. Many of them asked the council to pass the ceasefire resolution, while others argued it’s the bare minimum, and said the council should do even more. Protestors demanded unrestricted humanitarian aid to all Palestinians and called on the city of Burlington to enforce boycotts, as well as sanctions against Israel.

Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint and Sen. Peter Welch have both called for a permanent ceasefire, but Sen. Bernie Sanders has not, something protestors were determined to change on Monday night.

As the public comment period continued people gave different reasons for their support of the ceasefire resolution and referenced the recent shooting of three Palestinian-American college students in Burlington as an example of hatred and bigotry stemming from the war. Protestors said that the city council passing the resolution is the only way to make the Burlington community safer for everyone, including Palestinians.

