BURLINGTON, Vt. – On Monday, the Burlington City Council voted against confirming Acting Police Chief Jon Murad as the Queen City’s permanent chief.

All six of the council’s Progressive members voted against confirming Murad, resulting in a 6-6 tie. Because a majority is needed, Mayor Weinberger’s attempt to end the city’s 18 month search fell short.

Before the vote, Weinberger urged councilors to confirm Murad.

“The council can either vote to confirm a highly-qualified chief so that our community can move forward and begin to rebuild and address the many public safety challenges before us, or vote no and deliver yet another needless blow to public safety here in Burlington,” Weinberger said.

Murad also addressed the council, and said his ‘interview’ for the job has been about ‘doing, not talking’.

“This is not a usual kind of experience for a department head in a promotion,” Murad said. “I don’t know that we’ve ever done this as a city. Someone who has been in the role for this long, and has been performing the role under these conditions. I have committed my entire career to making policing better.”

Progressive City Councilor Zoraya Hightower suggested there was almost a compromise reached before Monday’s vote. In a statement, she said she was working with Weinberger and Democratic Councilor Karen Paul on a plan that would’ve kept Murad as an interim chief, with a ‘clean slate and new resources to help him succeed.’ There would’ve also been four performance objectives.

“When Acting Chief Murad can say that we have a bias problem in our police department and our community and offer strategies to mitigate it… When he has repaired broken relationships with those who need to work closely with him, especially the police commission, then I can support Chief Murad,” Hightower said. “Today, my conscience does not allow me to confirm the nomination for Acting Chief Murad.”

When it started to become clear that the council would be unable to confirm Murad, Weinberger hinted at what might come next in this lengthy search.

“If Chief Murad fails to receive a majority vote, I will find a way to quickly move forward,” Weinberger said. “It will not be an optimal outcome, I think it will just be needlessly damaging to a department that’s already been hurt badly over the last 18 months, and we’ll miss an opportunity.”