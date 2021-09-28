Burlington city council unanimously passes plan to pay police officers $16k each in efforts to retain them

City counselors in Burlington unanimously approved a plan Monday night that would send more than a million dollars of covid-19 relief money to the Burlington Police Department.

The plan creates an incentive program for current police officers, using money from the American Rescue Plan. Each officer will get $16,000 a piece, over 3 separate payments. That’s about 10 percent of their annual salary, but acting Chief Jon Murad says something needed to be done to keep people on the roster.

Last year, city counselors passed a plan to reduce the number of officers in Burlington from 92 to 74. Chief Murad says there are now 68 sworn officers, who feel a lack of support from the city and are being stretched thin.

During public forum, a few people spoke out against the proposal, saying the money should be invested back into the community, for mental health services, for example. Others say crime is up in their neighborhoods, and want more officer surveillance. Both the mayor and Chief Murad say this is one step forward in retaining officers.

“Anything we can do to minimize the level at which we are falling and to prevent us from falling further I think is worthwhile and that was the nature of this proposal,” Chief Murad said.

Burlington officers are expected to receive their first payment on November 15th.