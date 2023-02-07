Burlington’s city council and the city’s residents continue to be at odds about a potential new municipal body that would have increased oversight over the city’s police department.

After thousands of Burlingtonians signed on to a petition, they will vote on a charter change on March’s Town Meeting Day ballot that would implement a Community Control Board, which could lead to the future dismissal of department members.

Community and labor leaders joined Mayor Miro Weinberger’s push against the board last week, but Progressive councilors say the checks and balances will prove to be good for the city.

“Best practices is not necessarily the thing we need to import to make ourselves safer,” said Councilor Eugene Bergman, P-Ward 2. “It is not a unique experiment. It is looking at what we need and then building it.”

The council passed a resolution on Monday night by a vote of 6-5, urging Burlington residents to vote against the charter change and allow for more discussion and to find alternatives that wouldn’t affect the growth of the department.

“There are some communities that have an independent monitor that they hire, there are some communities that offer boards more control over the hiring of their police chief,” said Councilor Ben Traverse, D-Ward 5. “No other board in the country goes as far as the board that is being proposed here in Burlington.”

Bergman and the Burlingtonians that signed on to the petition say the resolution is missing the mark.

“It does not remove the chief from disciplinary decisions, it allows community representatives to oversee and step in if they deem their process insufficient,” said resident Amy Molonovsky.

Former East District candidate Jake Schumann added that “it’s okay to make mistakes, what’s not okay is to fail to take accountability.”

If passed, the community control board charter change would be passed to Montpelier for final approval from the legislature and the governor’s office. Traverse and other democrats say they think there is ‘little chance’ they sign off on the change.