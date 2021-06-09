Burlington City Hall Park receives Public Spaces Honor Award

In the heart of Downtown Burlington, there’s a place for all Vermonters: City Hall Park.

The space, which reopened in October 2020, won a Public Spaces Honor Award.

Hundreds of Burlingtonians took part in the reimagining process in 2011. Ten years later, the park is what we now know today.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the award was given by a number of design groups that recognize great public places.

“During the pandemic and now coming out of it, there’s been a need for great public places more than ever before,” said Weinberger.

And it’s become a place for Vermonters of all ages. However, it wasn’t always like that.

“It was neglected, unused. Certainly a lot of people didn’t feel comfortable walking through the park. And for decades the community wanted to change that,” said Weinberger.

And they did just that. Community members and several Burlington city departments, including Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront, Public Works, Planning, City Arts, and Community and Economic Development (CEDO), made the park greener, more accessible, and versatile.

And park-goers enjoy spending their time in the center of the city.

“I mean, when it opened up last fall, it was amazing. All of the sudden in the evening there were families here,” said Marc Heinzer.

For one mother, Wednesday was her first time at the park.

“With everything we’ve been through this year, it’s really nice to see all the kids coming together, face masks coming off, children gathering, enjoying themselves,” She said.

Others kids enjoy making use of the park’s fountains, grassy areas, and other features. One loves the ambiance.

“It’s really well designed with the fountain and everything and the grassy areas. The overall atmosphere is just amazing,” said Julian Lyons.

Despite a long planning and construction process, Weinberger says he takes pride in the park.

“Looking around and seeing all the joy here right now makes me very grateful for colleagues on the city council and the hundreds of members of the community that kept working on it, kept believing it, and worked to make sure we got to today.”