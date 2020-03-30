Burlington city leaders optimistic social distancing is working

Mayor Miro Weinberger says he’s optimistic social distancing is having the desired impact of slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Burlington.

“I do see signs of hope that these extreme measures that we’ve had to take are working, are having an impact,” Weinberger said. “We’re gonna have to keep them up for some time. We’re going to have to stay strong, we’re going to have to stay vigilant.”

City leaders say Vermonters and Burlingtonians are listening to the guidelines set out, but are concerned with essential areas, like grocery stores that remain populated.

“Our community is only as strong as the weakest link, don’t be the weak link,:” said Burlington Police Chief Jen Morrison. “When I go out and I see people running up and greeting each other in the grocery store or employees of businesses huddled together looking at a video on a phone, that’s the weak link.”

Financial relief is underway for small businesses in the Queen City. The Community Economic Development Office announced $110 thousand in grant money available immediately.

“We’ll be able to start turning checks around within about a month,” said Luke McGowan, CEDO director. “We know it’s not enough, but it’s a start. We do want to use this also as a way to understand the need that’s out there in the community.”

And Age Well, the largest provider of Meals on Wheels, is seeing demands higher than ever as more older Vermonters are isolating. They typically serve 6,000 meals in a year’s time, but have already delivered more than 7,000 meals in March alone.

“The increase for more meals is not going away,” said Tracey Shamberger of Age Well. “People that would typically not be on Meals on Wheels in the past absolutely need this essential service.”

As far as city services go, the mayor says all marriage certificates and land record appointments are on hold due to the pandemic.