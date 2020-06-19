Burlington DACA recipient talks about Supreme Court ruling to preserve program

A U.S. Supreme Court decision on Thursday will allow hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants — whose parents illegally brought them to America as children — to stay in the country legally, at least for the time being. The justices voted 5-4 to block the Trump administration’s effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which dates back to the Obama administration.

Originally from Mexico, Martha Herrera Coria is one of the few people in Vermont to be part of DACA. She’s been in the U.S. for nearly 15 years and now lives in Burlington. Herrera Coria was granted DACA protection in 2012, the year the program started. “I still felt sad (about the Supreme Court decision), knowing that President Trump wants to put us back in the shadows and take away our rights, especially at this time when we’re being called essential workers by the government but they’re denying us any sort of support, like the $1,200 that other people got,” she said through an interpreter.

In his majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the Trump administration didn’t offer an adequate reason to end DACA — opening the door for it to try again with a different legal argument. “This has not been an easy struggle,” Herrera Coria said. “It took years and years of fighting to get DACA in place, and now, to defend it. We’re talking about young people, and young people who are essential to the economy right now, whether they’re working in restaurants to bring food to people’s tables or in the health care sector as nurses and other workers.”

Herrera Coria wants Congress to step in with permanent protection for ‘Dreamers’ — DACA recipients like herself — before the White House can launch another effort to dismantle the program. “Trump is a racist, and he’s always going to be attacking our community, and that this isn’t going to end, but because of DACA in this time of COVID, many people who have needed unemployment have been able to get it,” she said. “The community is still here, either as students or as workers supporting the economy.”

The most recent DACA statistics from U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services are from last summer. They show 20 people in the program in Vermont, which is the fewest of any U.S. state.