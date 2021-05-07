Burlington Farmers Market opens this weekend

The Burlington Farmers Market opens this Saturday for its 41st season. The market is located on Pine Street. This location allows for vendors and visitors to spread out and socially distance. On opening day, everyone can expect to continue wearing masks and maintaining six feet of distance.

However, this year, some of the rules will be a little different. Vendors will be able to offer samples again, if they would like to. Also, visitors can eat on site at one of the many picnic tables. Lastly, folks can move freely throughout the market; Last year, guests were required to walk around the farmers market in a one-way direction.

The market will start with about 60 vendors but they hope that number will grow as restrictions start to loosen and more people get vaccinated.

Burlington Farmers Market will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will remain open every Saturday until October 30th.