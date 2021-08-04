Burlington Fire Department says new ambulance will help with response times

A resource that will save lives is now in service in the Queen City. Burlington firefighters say a 3rd ambulance is something that’s been long overdue.

“Not only is this a third ambulance, but it’s 2 more firefighters on staff 24/7 to respond to any emergency in this community,” said Kyle Blake, president of the Burlington Firefighters Association.

This new ambulance comes on the heels of a vote in 2020, where 78% of Burlington voters backed the plan. City leaders say demand for emergency services is up, as Burlington is growing overall.

“We also have an aging population that has more need for emergency services,” Mayor Miro Weinberger said. “And there has been some change in some way the public accesses pre hospital services, so demand has gone up significantly.”

Mayor Weinberger says a decade ago, the city averaged 7,000 fire calls each year. Today, that number is more than 8,000 calls annually, forcing the city to rely on neighboring stations for help.

“And it was very obvious when we looked at 500 calls for service that we couldn’t handle ourselves as a community, it was reaching a point that is was no longer mutual aid, but it was a supplanting of services,” said Chief Steven Locke.

Locke says the goal is to have an ambulance on arrival within 4 minutes of travel time.

“It is going to significantly reduce the reliance or the wait time or the delay for an arrival of an ambulance,” he said.