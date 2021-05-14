Burlington Fire Dept home to first fully female staffed truck in department history

The Burlington Fire Squad now has a routine truck fully staffed by women. It’s the first time in the department’s history. It’s all one team despite working in a field generally dominated by men.

“You can be whatever you want to be as long as you work hard for it,” said Firefighter Jenny Bronson. “As long as we can perform our jobs physically and mentally, then there is no barrier.”

“There’s nothing that holds you back from it,” said Gina Gulia. “If you want to do it, you can do it.”

Meet firefighters Jenny Bronson and Gina Gulia A permanent shift change at the department has landed the pair in the same EMT vehicle. It’s the first time in department history that two women have been partnered up on the clock. Not only do they transport patients and provide EMS services, but gear is always on hand to respond to fire emergencies too.

“We are capable of showing up at a fire or EMS call or both and being whatever we need to be for that particular job or situation,” Bronson said.

A typical shift starts at half past 7 and lasts 24 hours. Both women say, gender was never a limitation on their paths and want other girls and women to know the same.

“I think one of the best experiences as a firefighter or an EMS provider is watching a parent grab their daughter and taking time to say that’s a female firefighter,” said Bronson. “It’s important to break the that gender stigma and us just being visible is enough for young girls to realize they can do this job.”

If you’re interested in applying to the department, the application is available on the City of Burlington’s website.