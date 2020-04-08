Burlington ‘Green Stimulus Package’ looks to balance economic recovery and net zero goals

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Details were released Wednesday on a ‘Green Stimulus Package‘ aimed at supporting economic recovery in Burlington while advancing the city’s net zero energy goals.

The Burlington Electric Department will redirect ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars’ in existing efficiency funds to support expanded or new programs – mainly weatherization and efficiency incentives.

Programs include an initiative to help lower energy bills for renters, incentives to put local contractors and businesses back to work, increased electric vehicle incentives, and a limited time cash-for-residential appliances program.

“What we’re going to do is find a way to repurpose, accelerate, redirect, or expand a variety of incentive programs that are part of our Net Zero Energy City Strategy,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “Wherever possible, we’re going to pursue strategies that will advance our progress in both of these crises.”

There will likely be more programs announced by the Burlington Electric Department in the coming days.

In other economic relief news, the Burlington City Council approved a plan that gives property tax payers two extra months to make their June 12 payments without adding on penalties or interest.

“Doing this, up to $20 million of borrowing, gives people time to figure out how to respond to this financial storm,” Weinberger said. “If the property owner receives this benefit, they need to pass it on to any residential or commercial tenants.”

While those efforts take shape, the Burlington Police Department offered an update on their enforcement of Gov. Phil Scott’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order. Speaking alongside Weinberger at Tuesday’s news conference, Deputy Chief Jon Murad said that while a small part of the community has willfully ignored the order, tickets haven’t had to be issued. He noted that it remains an ‘education first’ approach.

“Stay Home, Stay Safe’ is not a lockdown order, it allows people to leave the home for groceries, medicine, exercise, or caring for others,” Murad said. “But what it doesn’t allow is for people to sit in public places in close proximity to others…sometimes to conduct other unlawful activity such as drinking in public or using substances.”