Burlington, VT- Burlington School District’s Superintendent says the high school’s principal has resigned, roughly a month after she was put on paid leave and reportedly pulled a fire alarm during a fight between students.

In a message to Burlington High School students and families sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Tom Flanagan said Principal Deb Beaupre has resigned from her position, and he has accepted her resignation. Beaupre’s resignation takes effect seven days from now, on November 28th.

The school district’s Human Resources department will post an interim principal position and an anticipated interim assistant principal position. The district will also begin the search for a more permanent principal, who will begin July 1, 2024. Flanagan said this search will include a community component of some kind.

Assistant Principal Sabrina Westdijk has been serving as interim principal in the meantime.

In his letter to the community, Flanagan said, “I know hearing about mid-year resignations is really hard. Please know my team is working diligently to ensure that we support our administrators to help minimize the frequency and impact of mid-year disruptions.”

Beaupre sent an email to parents in recent days apologizing and detailing her handling of an October 18 altercation between students in the lunchroom, in which students say she pulled a fire alarm.

She said she, “Decided to evacuate the building to ensure safety and provide emotional space to staff and students,” adding that she, “regrets if any student or staff member are experiencing any lingering unsettledness.”

School district officials have not said whether the incident was a factor in their decision to put her on paid leave.