Burlington, Vt – Martin Luther King Jr. was born on January 15th, 1929 – 95 years ago.

He was a powerful civil rights leader who changed not only this nation, but the world.

Kings family had deep roots in the religious community – both his father and grandfather served as Baptist preachers.

Growing up in the south, King experienced prejudice that was – and still is – all too common.

He spent his formative years watching his father stand up to segregation, inspiring him to do the same.

In honor of this civil rights icon, community leaders and members in Burlington gathered at city hall Sunday afternoon to hear speeches about his life and legacy.

The Greater Burlington Multicultural Center organized the event. Keynote speakers included 22 year old Talladega, Alabama Mayor Ashton Hall – the youngest Mayor in the states history.

Hall said in his speech, “Even though I am a young man, I too reap the benefits of Dr. Kings work over 50 years ago.”

Ambassador Suzan Cook – presidential advisor, author, activist, and close friend of the King family also gave a speech at the event.

“Dr. King left us with a dream, and today we must say let us rise up with an even greater readiness,” she says.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger delivered opening remarks saying, “This is a moment where we need the inspiration, the passion, and the vision of Dr. King more than ever.”

The City of Burlington will be hosting events throughout the week honoring Dr. King. For more details about them, check out this Burlington Free Press article.