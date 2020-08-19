Burlington leaders break ground on Moran Frame Project

BURLINGTON, VT- After decades of attempts at re-developing a waterfront eyesore, Burlington city leaders’ broke ground on the Moran Frame Project.

The Moran Plant was originally built in the 1950’s as a coal fired power plant. On Wednesday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the start of phase one for the Moran Frame Project which will create a red building frame that’s clean, safe, and open to the public.

“At last we are celebrating the groundbreaking of construction to former Moran municipal generating station into the Moran frame,” said Weinberger.

For the past 34 years the Moran Plant has been a complicated site to reimagine for many mayors and city leaders. Mayor Miro Weinberger knew it was something he wanted to work on the second he took office.

In 2014, Burlington voters approved the use of TIF money to re-develop the old power plant. There was some attempt in the years to follow, but in 20-17 Weinberger abandoned such efforts, with plans to demolish old Moran. That is, until the *frame* concept gained traction.

“The project will bring a number of immediate benefits to Burlington. We are going to peel back the exterior brick of the building and reveal the steel substructure underneath. we will be remediating the remaining environmental hazards on this site,” said Mayor Weinberger.

The mayor said the new tear shaped building will preserve a historic site and become a distinctive landmark for Burlington with even more improvements down the road.

Former Burlington Mayor Peter Clavelle, who had two stints in office since 1989, says he is relieved to finally see something being done to the site.

“We couldn’t make it happen, we tried our best, but we couldn’t make it happen and Miro I want to congratulate you,” said Clavelle.

Clavelle said it has been a long time coming, but he thinks it will be an asset to the community.

The frame project is expected to be done around fall 2021. Mayor Weinberger hopes to add things like public bathrooms, sky decks, and stages in the future phases.